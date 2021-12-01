What will the weather storms in 2021 and 2022 be called by the Met Office?

What is the name of the weather storm that will hit the UK in 2021 and 2022, according to the Met Office?

Parts of the United Kingdom were destroyed by Storm Arwen.

More than a quarter-million customers were left in the dark, and three men were killed as a result of the incident.

Barra will be the name of the following storm.

It comes after Storm Arwenn, dubbed “the worst storm in decades.”

Every major storm will be given a name from the list, which will be ordered alphabetically.

To ensure consistency for official storm naming in the North Atlantic, the Met Office excludes names that begin with the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z. This is to avoid confusion for fellow weather experts, sea captains, and pilots.

When all of the names in the storm alphabet are used in America, the naming convention is based on the Greek alphabet (Alpha, Beta, Gamma…).

According to research, naming storms makes people more aware of severe weather and helps them prepare for it ahead of time.

People were more aware of the threat and more likely to act after hearing the name of a storm rather than a forecast simply stating that bad weather is on the way, according to surveys.

The Met Office and its Irish counterpart, Met Eireann, decided to use the US system of naming tropical storms and hurricanes after girls and boys.

A study of American hurricanes revealed an alarming pattern: “female” storms kill more people than storms with male names.

The reason for this is due to how we subconsciously perceive gender, as storms with female names are more likely to be less dangerous.

According to University of Illinois researchers, this results in people taking fewer precautions to protect themselves.

Surprisingly, according to the 2014 study, the more feminine the name, the more people a storm is likely to kill.

Change the name of a hurricane from Charley to Eloise, according to the researchers, could triple the number of fatalities.

“In judging the intensity of a storm, people appear to be applying their beliefs about how men and women behave,” said co-author Sharon Shavitt, a professor at the University of Illinois.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]