What would smart meter surge pricing look like, and what does the new Ofgem system mean for energy bills?

What does the new Ofgem system mean for energy bills, and how would smart meter surge pricing work?

Customers with smart meters may see their bills rise or fall depending on when they use energy, thanks to the introduction of Uber-style surge pricing.

When suppliers implement “surge pricing” for customers with smart meters, millions of households could see their electricity costs rise and fall in real time.

While energy prices will rise during peak times under the new system, energy regulator the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) claims that billpayers will save money in the long run if they limit their usage to off-peak hours when prices are lower.

As of March 31, 2021, 24.2 million smart or advanced meters had been installed in homes and small businesses across the United Kingdom.

Here’s how surge pricing might affect people’s bills.

Smart meters will automatically send information about customers’ electricity usage to suppliers every 30 minutes under the new system, rather than requiring customers to opt-in.

Energy providers will be able to adjust prices throughout the day based on the data.

This means that households who use energy during peak times may have to pay a higher price to do so.

The market-wide half-hourly settlement (MHHS) policy, according to Ofgem, will save consumers “billions of pounds” each year on their energy bills.

“MHHS will place the right incentives on [energy providers]to develop and offer new tariffs and innovations that encourage and enable more flexible use of energy,” the regulator said in the business case it submitted last April, before annual energy bills for the average household skyrocketed by hundreds of pounds due to increases in the energy price cap set by Ofgem.

The document suggests that such “incentives” could include “time of use tariffs,” in which peak and off-peak periods for electricity consumption are fixed in advance, along with the prices that apply at these times.

No, not right away.

The system is expected to be fully operational by 2025, according to Ofgem.

EDF, Octopus, and Scottish Power are three major energy companies that support the initiative.

“Time-of-use tariffs updated every half-hour will give consumers a real opportunity to save money on their energy bills, particularly for EV [electric vehicle]drivers charging from home,” according to Scottish Power.

Half-hourly updates will be provided.

