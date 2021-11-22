What you need to know about Christian Hall’s slaying by Pa.

Spotlight PA’s Gary Harki.

The parents of a 19-year-old Chinese American who was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police last December are demanding that the case be reopened.

Christian Hall was shot with his hands in the air while holding a realistic pellet gun, according to new footage obtained by Spotlight PA and NBC News from the family’s attorneys.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything you should know about the case:

Christian Hall, who was he?

Fe Hall, a Filipino, and Gareth Hall, a Black and Latino, adopted Christian Hall from China when he was a baby.

Christian informed his parents that he wanted to track down his biological mother.

“‘We love you,’ we always made sure he knew.

Your mother adored you, as well.

‘You aren’t a discarded child,’ Fe Hall said.

“‘Mom, I just want to see what she looks like,’ he would always say.

It’s not that I don’t love you; it’s just that I don’t love you as much as I used to.

‘All I want to know is.’

Christian was diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder as a child, which made it difficult for him to connect with his parents and interact with others, according to the Halls.

His parents said he was close to his extended family and identified with Black and Latino cultures.

He started a fire in an empty room in a nursing home near his parents’ house when he was ten years old.

For the incident, he received a four-year sentence in a juvenile detention center.

He ran away from home several times after getting out, and he spent the rest of his life in juvenile detention facilities until he was 18 years old.

He had a steady job at a local grocery store by December 2020, and he was working to recoup the (dollar)14,000 in restitution he owed the state for starting the fire.

He had an on-again, off-again relationship.

What happened the day he was born?

