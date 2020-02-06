What your dog’s favorite sleeping position says about their well-being

Ever watched a dog having a nap and wondered what they were thinking? Well, a pooch’s sleeping position can actually tell you a lot about their state of mind.

According to PetMD, a hound’s go-to snoozing position is a window into their character and well-being.

It can also reveal things about their health, so paying attention to this detail can help you better care for your four-legged friends.

Dogs that are relaxed are more likely to sleep on their backs with their legs spread or on their side, while playful pups will sleep on their bellies, ready to jump. Here we break down the most common sleeping positions.

Lying on their side is the most common sleep position for dogs, who tend to initially dose off with their head on their paws and then slide to the side.

According to Stanley Coren, professor emeritus in the Psychology Department at the University of British Columbia, it means they are comfortable and relaxed, and trust their surroundings.

Dogs that adopt the Lion Pose – with their head on their paws – are merely resting and have not yet reached a complete sleep, Dr Coren explained.

Their muscles have not fully relaxed and are still keeping their bodies in a relatively upright position.

According to Dr Coren, if your pup enjoys snuggling up for a snooze it’s because they used to do so as puppies to regulate their temperature.

Young dogs have difficulties in keeping their body heat in check and often have to cuddle up with a human or other mutts to keep warm.

When dogs curl up into a ball, they’re doing so to make themselves as small as possible.

Dr. Katherine Houpt, professor emeritus of behavioral medicine at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, pointed out that the technique also helps them regulate their temperature.

The ‘doughnut’ position could also be a way for pups to shelter themselves from the rest of the world and feel less vulnerable.

Dogs sometimes like to sleep on their bellies with their legs stretched out either side of their body – a position commonly referred to as the ‘Superman’ because it makes them look like they’re about to take flight.

Dr Coren explained that dog’s fur on their underside is not as thick and is less insulating than that on the rest of their body, meaning some dogs adopt this position to keep themselves cool.

For Dr Houpt it’s more to do with size, as smaller dogs can stretch their back legs more easily than bigger breeds.