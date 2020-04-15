What’s Filyasyo, how is implemented in Turkey?

Following the Coronavirus Scientific Committee Meeting, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca made a statement regarding the current number of cases. Koca shared the current data on patient information and used the term ‘filimation’.

The word used in the medicine to find the source of the disease was a matter of curiosity after the statement made by Minister Koca.

WHAT IS FILATION?

Fillation is the name given to the process of determining the reasons for any infectious disease.

In other words, it is the search for resources.

As a result of these studies, information such as whether the danger still continues and whether other people are at risk can be obtained.

“RESOURCE SEARCH WORK”

According to BBC Turkish, the film is described as follows in the Guide to Combating Infectious Diseases on the website of the General Directorate of Public Health under the Ministry of Health:

“Field investigation / filigree is to work on determining the source and factor and / or taking protection and control measures, including contacts.”

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, “We have enabled the rate of increase of the case to decrease early with this … From March 11, we applied the method of fililation in each case. We tried to reach and scan the people that each positive patient came in contact with. it is hard to understand “he said.

Her husband, the implementation of the method filyasyo cases in Turkey and in reducing the growth rate of this method plays an important role, he said, and said:

“Fillation is the name of screening the contagion chain related to an infectious disease. We did this to control the rate of increase in cases with this method. There was no other country implementing it like us,” he said.

HOW EXECUTED IN TURKEY?

According to the statement made by the Minister of Health husband, when Turkey in case of a coronavirus detected in 81 provinces, it said people’s work and family information automatically falls to the Ministry of Health system. At this point, the radiation teams are taking action.

Filection teams consisting of three people scan for 48 hours as soon as the case occurs

Teams that reach the address directly establish a new network against the disease in each new case.

Some of the Filyason studies are carried out by family physicians.

“The province with the highest rate of contact follow-up is Zonguldak, with 99 percent. 1200 teams take part in Istanbul, where cases are most intense,” Minister Koca said in a statement.