What’s going on in Boulder, Colorado, with the fires?

What’s going on with the Boulder, Colorado fires?

Winds of up to 100 mph were reported by the Denver Post on December 30, 2021.

Wildfires have raged in Boulder County, Colorado, as a result of the strong winds.

The threat of wildfires was reported on Thursday by the official Twitter account of the National Weather Service DenverBoulder forecast office.

“A life-threatening situation exists in the Superior and Louisville areas, with fast-moving fires.

Please gather more information and be ready to evacuate as soon as possible.

cowx (hashtag)

One user responded to the warning by posting a photo of a residential neighborhood with smoke in the background.

They wrote, “Lots of smoke visible from Lafayette- Hope everyone stays safe.”

