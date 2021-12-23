What’s Kim Potter’s final word on the matter?

What will Kim Potter’s final decision be?

Kim Potter, a former police officer, took the stand in her trial on Friday, December 17, 2021, and a verdict was announced almost a week later.

Potter was on trial for the alleged shooting and killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black woman, earlier this year.

Following a two-week trial, on December 23, 2021, a jury read Potter’s verdict.

Potter, who has been charged with murder, is said to have mistaken her gun for a taser on that fateful night, which resulted in the death of 20-year-old Wright.

Potter was found guilty of all charges against her by a jury, and she now faces a sentence of 25 years in prison.

The court will decide on the sentence at a later date.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Kim Potter liveblog…

Potter, who was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter, testified about what happened on the day of the shooting.

“We were struggling,” Potter admitted to the court.

We were attempting to prevent him from leaving.

“It just got out of hand.”

Potter yelled “taser!” repeatedly before shooting Wright, according to bodycam footage of the incident.

In her 26-year career as a Minneapolis cop, the former officer testified that she never used her taser and mistook her gun for one.

Potter had resigned from her position just two days after the shooting, prior to her arrest.

Wright was pulled over on April 11, 2021, for an expired registration sticker and an air freshener in his rearview mirror.

A struggle erupted between Wright, Potter, and Potter’s fellow officers after the traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

Potter is accused of mistaking her gun for a taser and firing it at Wright.

Her intention, she claimed in court, was to taze Wright rather than shoot and kill him.

Potter has pleaded not guilty and faces a minimum of ten years in prison if convicted.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.