What’s the deal with the ‘Monday before Thanksgiving’ trend?

THANKSGIVING is approaching, and many people are anticipating a feast of turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes on Monday.

The weekend is made even more exciting by the holiday, which is accompanied by the euphoria of the Monday Before Thanksgiving.

Social media is awash with friendly reminders and warnings to take the turkey out of the freezer and start preparing the stuffing.

As Thanksgiving approaches, anticipation is building for the first time since 2019 that the holiday will be free of restrictions.

People are not only preparing their Thanksgiving Day feasts, but they are also traveling more than ever before.

Travel has reached pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC7NY on Facebook, as families gather for the first time.

“LaGuardia Airport is expected to be the busiest it has been since before the pandemic,” according to the news site.

The TSA reported that more than 2.4 million people traveled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Friday alone, with more than 8.5 million passengers passing through airports across the US between Thursday and Sunday.

The last time airports saw this many travelers, according to the TSA, was on February 28, 2020.

“What is it going to be like at TSA checkpoints this Thanksgiving week? Lots of travelers, much like pre-pandemic times,” TSA tweeted.

“Do you remember how crowded that was? Bottom line: Get to the airport early, pack some patience, put on a mask, and don’t bring any prohibited items!”

The fact that Thanksgiving is only a few days away creates a sense of urgency to buy turkeys before they’re all gone.

The level of productivity has plummeted to dangerously low levels, as one Twitter user noted:

“I just heard from a professor that no one is on their game today.

(hashtag)foodonthebrain(hashtag)sleeponthebrain”

Laura Kathleen (@laurakathleen5570) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Mrs. shared a post on her Facebook page.

Mrs. A. Mayer (@mrs.a.mayer) is a Twitter user.

(hashtag)MondayBeforeThanksgivingpic.twitter.comDy1ioBcsCH (hashtag)MondayBeforeThanksgiving (hashtag)MondayBeforeThanksgiving (hashtag)MondayBefore

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Kathleen (@laurakathleen5570)