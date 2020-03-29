WhatsApp Gets Another Coronavirus Messaging Service From WHO

WHO has announced its own WhatsApp Health Alert service, that already has 12 million users for the English language version.

The news comes in the wake of the UK government’s own WhatsApp service that sends out updates on the coronavirus pandemic, although it was off to a rocky start. The UK doesn’t have a national emergency alert service despite one being successfully trialled a number of years ago. After announcing the current lockdown on Monday, we all received an SMS reiterating the message because the government roped in mobile networks to spread the news.

So WHO has stepped in to swing its big, international dick around; its WhatsApp service is available in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish, and provides “the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.” So pretty much the same as the UK’s, except that it actually works. You just need to type the designated greeting in your chosen language, and you’re away.

WHO says the system has the potential to reach two billion people, allowing it to get the important facts about Covid-19 directly to the people who need it. Or want it, more accurately. The official Twitter account confirmed that 12 million English language users have already signed up.