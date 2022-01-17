WhatsApp has announced a major service change that will impact all users of the app.

WhatsApp has announced a major service change that will affect all users of the app.

When it introduces a major change to make the app more similar to Facebook Messenger, users of the app will be able to see what their friends and family think of their messages.

With WhatsApp’s latest update, friends and family will be able to react to what you say, similar to how they can on Facebook Messenger.

Users will be able to manage message-reaction notifications without having to unlock their phones.

The new’reaction’ technology will be available to some users before the app update is fully implemented, according to the Daily Star.

iPhone users will be the first to receive the update, which is expected to include changes that will allow users to manage group and individual chat notifications.

“You can now manage when you should receive notifications for reactions, for individual chats and groups, and which tone to play when you receive those notifications,” WhatsApp insiders WABetaInfo said.

“Unfortunately, message reactions are still unavailable, but the fact that these settings can be managed suggests that message reactions will be available very soon.”

Here’s how to sign up for the new update and try it out ahead of the rest of the world:

You’ll be able to test out every new version of WhatsApp before it’s released to the general public if you join the beta program.

And, because not all of the features will be released to the public, it’s a good chance to try out some cutting-edge technology.