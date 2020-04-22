WhatsApp Releases Weird Coronavirus and Social Distancing Stickers

I can never understand the whole thing around stickers on social media and communication apps. Emojis? Okay, yes. GIF support? Absolutely. But stickers? I just can’t get my head round them, and that means I definitely can’t understand why WhatsApp has released the quarantine-themed coronavirus stickers.

Apparently the ‘Together at Home’ pack, which focuses on social distancing, has been created in conjunction with the World Health Organisation, and includes a bunch of things like hand washing, air fives, someone working from bed, and other fairly clichéd-looking designs that you might be able to relate to. Assuming you can decipher them.

Seems a bit ‘fellow kids’ to me, because obviously what people need during lockdown are new cartoon stickers that are really just larger, flashier emojis. But I suppose the emoji people aren’t working right now, so for the easily bored this might give them something to do for a few minutes.

WhatsApp’s blog says this though:

We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.

But I suppose checking in on people should involve a bit more than just a sticker. [WhatsApp]