Wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott wins his SIXTH consecutive Australian Open

Wheelchair tennis superstar Dylan Alcott has won his sixth consecutive Australian Open to become a record 10-time Grand Slam singles champion.

The 29-year-old defeated British rival Andrew Lapthorne in the Men’s Quad Wheelchair Singles final, 6-0 6-4, on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.

Alcott played strong from the beginning of the match, dominating the first set before breaking his opponent in the second set to seize the title.

Melbourne-born Alcott was aiming to take home a calendar Grand Slam last year in New York after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon but was beaten by Lapthorne.

Alcott, who already held the Quad Singles record, has now won six Australian Opens, one Wimbledon, one French Open and two US Opens.

His latest Grand Slam title has propelled him ahead of America’s David Wagner and Britain’s Peter Norfolk who boast six wins each.

Alcott was unbeaten through the round robin stage of the Quad Singles tournament while Lapthorne played 2-1 to make the final.

After his Saturday afternoon victory, the tennis star made an emotional speech paying homage to his sport and encouraging other people living with a disability to pursue their dreams.

‘Tennis honestly saved my life- it really did- when I was younger,’ he said.

‘And the Australian Open single-handedly changed my life.

‘To any young person, please keep doing what you’re doing.’

‘I promise you as we continue to grow, society will support you and help you to do whatever you want to do, like its done for me.’

Alcott also took part in the Aces for Bushfire Relief campaign spearheaded by Nick Kyrgios, whereby some tennis players are donating a self-elected sum for each ace they serve at the Australian Open to bushfire victims.

With 41 aces throughout the tournament, paying $800 per hit, Alcott has pledged $40,000 to go towards people with a disability affected by bushfires.

Earlier this week, Alcott and Heath Davidson won their third consecutive Australian Open quad doubles title together in straight sets.

Alcott’s girlfriend, Chantelle Otten, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner after his .

‘My champ. You make me so proud,’ she wrote.

The Victorian man was left paraplegic following an operation to remove a tumor around his spinal cord shortly after he was born.

At 17, he became the youngest ever wheelchair basketball gold medallist at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing and was inducted as a member of the Order of Australia in 2009, aged 18.

As a tennis player, he won gold medals in the Men’s Quad Singles and Doubles at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

He has since carved out a successful media career, working as a radio host on triple j and the Hit Network, and has also co-hosted ABC’s The Set and Channel Nine’s The AFL Footy Show.

The sportsman and Ms Otten, a Melbourne-based sexologist, started dating after meeting at a book launch for his autobiography early last year.