When a bus crashes into a cliff in Colombia, at least seven people are killed.

A bus in Colombia crashed off a cliff, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 20 others, according to local news outlets.

According to reports, the passenger bus was traveling from Bogota to Medellin, Colombia’s second-largest city, when it crashed into a ravine in the municipality of San Luis in the northwestern region of the country, killing the driver and at least six other passengers.

Eight of the injured were reported to be in critical condition after being taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are currently looking into the incident.

*Jeyhun Aliyev writes from Ankara, Turkey.