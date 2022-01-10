When a customer asks for fresh chicken nuggets, a McDonald’s employee reveals what he really does.

When a customer asked for fresh chicken nuggets, a McDonald’s employee revealed what he really does, and the public is outraged.

One TikToker has jokingly revealed his dirty little secret for reviving old chicken nuggets.

@bigjettyfunny shared a video of himself revealing the cooking hack, which has already received 1.2 million views and 1,600 comments.

In it, a McDonald’s employee is seen handling chicken nuggets near a deep fryer, with the text “When a customer asks for fresh nuggets…” overlaid on top.

“Just re-drop them,” he writes after putting the nuggets in a frying basket.

“As good as new.”

He captioned the video: “At least [they’re] hot and crispy.”

The frying shortcut was not well received by fellow TikTokers.

“I’ll be fine with that,” one user said. “Fresh fast food is hot to me.”

“It’s just that I’m not a fan of cold food.”

“Cold McDonald’s nuggets in the air fryer for 4 minutes on 375, even better than fresh,” another added.

“Man, I don’t give a damn as long as they’re hot and not rock hard,” said a third.

Others, on the other hand, weren’t so sure.

One of the followers added, “You can tell when something is re-dropped.”

“I’ll just go back and get my fresh nuggets,” one added, “and then notify the manager for free coupons.”

McDonald’s has been reached for comment by The Sun.