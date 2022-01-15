When a drug dealer sent marijuana to a friend and included a return address on the envelope, he was caught.

When a drug dealer sent marijuana to a friend and included a return address on the envelope, he was arrested.

Daniel Mann dropped off the package at a Post Office, but the smell was so strong that the staff called the cops right away.

They discovered 27 ounces of cannabis worth nearly £6,000 inside the envelope, as well as Mann’s mother’s address.

They discovered another 28 ounces of cannabis when they raided the house.

“It was an unsophisticated offence,” Judge Robert Adams said in sentencing him.

“It smelled like marijuana and had your mother’s address on it, so it was easy to figure out who sent it.”

“Police got a phone call from staff saying a man had delivered a suspicious package for posting and it smelled like cannabis,” prosecutor Neil Pallister told Newcastle crown court earlier this week.

“When police arrived, it was clear that the defendant had left two large bags of cannabis in the package he had left.”

The drugs found at South Gosforth Post Office and his mother’s house in January had a total value of £12,440.

“It was far more than personal use, even for someone with a heavy cannabis habit,” Mr Pallister said, adding that police also discovered £5,120 in cash.

Mann, a 42-year-old Newcastle resident, admitted to supplying marijuana.

He received a nine-month prison sentence that was suspended for 18 months, as well as a six-month curfew and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Mann lived a solitary existence, according to his lawyer, Tony Davis, and was attempting to send the cannabis to a friend.

“Those at the post office were overcome by the odor of what was in the package,” he continued.

Mann is his friend’s registered carer, according to the court.

He is also said to be remorseful and to assist his disabled mother.