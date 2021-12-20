When a ‘drunk’ man jumps INTO a platform gap while attempting to fight passengers, he becomes stuck under the train.

This is the shocking moment a “drunk” man got stuck under a train while trying to fight passengers by jumping into the platform gap.

The man, who could barely stand, is seen jumping straight into the platform before being dragged out by a train conductor and another commuter in shocking footage captured by a passenger.

When he got up, he continued to fight the passengers around him, but he appeared to lose his balance shortly after.

Officers were dispatched to Osterley Underground station at 5.46 p.m. on December 17th in response to reports of an assault, according to British Transport Police.

Contact Zoe Hu at [email protected] if you saw this or know who the man is.

On suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly, a 33-year-old man was arrested and released on police bail pending further investigation.

In addition, he was seen toppling to the ground and rolling into the train.

As the conductor checked on him, he eventually managed to sit up on the train floor.

It’s unclear when the fight began.