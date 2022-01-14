When a Glasgow man discovers worms in his Costco fish, he is told that they are ‘natural.’

On Monday, January 11, Craig Wilson purchased skinless, boneless loins of fresh Atlantic Cod from Costco in Springburn.

When he removed the fish from the package, he discovered small white worms, despite the fact that it was still fresh.

A video depicts the repulsive discovery inside the fish.

In an email obtained by Glasgow Live, Craig wrote to Costco member services, who responded that the creatures are ‘Nematode Worms,’ which are “a natural occurrence in many fish species, including cod.”

“Suppliers will have procedures to try to limit their presence in products that make their way to consumers,” they wrote in the email, “but they will not be 100% effective.”

“Being told the maggot is some fancy worm makes no difference to me; a maggot in my food is still a maggot in my food,” Craig went on to say to Glasgow Live.

“I will continue to shop at Costco, but I will refrain from purchasing ‘fresh’ fish in the future.”

They did not apologize, despite saying they would give a full refund for the fish.

Costco was contacted for comment by Glasgow Live.