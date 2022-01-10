When a man from Lebanon goes to test drive a car, he enters the dealership completely naked.

When a man from Lebanon goes to test drive a car, he enters the dealership naked.

Maybe he wanted to see if the leather seats were irritating his skin.

Whatever the reason, a man looking to test drive a car from a dealership entered the location buck naked at one point.

According to the Daily Voice, 42-year-old Horace L Samuels was fully clothed when he went to the CARMAX dealership on Manheim Pike to get his current car appraised and test the new vehicle on the afternoon of Dec.

thirty-first

Samuels managed to completely shed his clothes for an inexplicable reason between the time he left the dealership and when he returned.

The nudity of Samuels did not go unnoticed by the roughly 30 people who were present at the dealership, and the authorities were immediately notified.

According to CBS Local News 21, Samuels was later charged with indecent exposure after a criminal complaint was filed against him.

Further details, including why Samuels removed his clothes in the first place, are unknown.