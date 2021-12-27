When a nurse can’t bear seeing a patient separated from his dog, she rescues it from the pound, she says, “I just couldn’t bear it.”

When a nurse can’t bear seeing a patient separated from his dog, she rescues it from a pound.

For a brief moment, a New York registered nurse put herself in the shoes of one of her favorite patients and responded to his plea to save his beloved dog Boomer from the pound.

His life revolved around Boomer.

She also couldn’t say no.

Jennifer Smith told CNN that one of her favorite patients, John Burley, called her at work at 7 a.m. on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Burley was upset about his dog, according to the registered nurse.

“‘Boomer is in the pound!’ Boomer is in the pound!” Burley called from his hospital room, she told CNN.

Smith replied, “‘Of course, John,” when Burley asked if she would look after Boomer.

‘I’ll track down Boomer and look after him for you,’ CNN reported.

Smith, a 12-year nurse, met Burley through the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, New York’s adult day health care program.

Patients who require supervision can participate in social activities while receiving medical care through this program.

The 60-year-old still had his own apartment, where he shared it with Boomer, a 12-year-old dog he’d adopted when he was a puppy.

Burley had no one to care for his dog while he was hospitalized for pneumonia and lung problems because most of his family lived in another state, CNN reported.

“I couldn’t separate the two of them,” Smith told CNN, recalling Burley’s frequent mention of Boomer and sharing pictures of his “furry companion.”

“I couldn’t do it.”

“I told John that I have a 13-year-old dog that I’ve had since he was a puppy, so I understand his anxiety.”

“It broke my heart for him and Boomer,” she said, according to CNN.

Smith found Boomer at the Rome Humane Society after contacting several animal shelters.

She set up a plan for him to be adopted.

Burley is now temporarily residing in the center’s rehabilitation wing, allowing Smith to take Boomer to work and visit him several times per day.

