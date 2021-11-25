When a ‘paddling pool’ inflatable dinghy sank in the Channel, a young migrant girl and five women were among the 27 people killed.

When the ‘paddling pool’ inflatable dinghy sank in the Channel, a young migrant girl and five women were among the 27 people killed.

At least 27 migrants on their way to the United Kingdom drowned when their small inflatable ­capsized yesterday, hours after French police had simply watched overcrowded dinghies heading into the Channel.

On the deadliest day of the border crossings crisis, a young girl was among those killed.

The horror of the rough seas off the coast of Calais inflamed new rage at the failure to put an end to the suffering.

France, according to Boris Johnson, allows drug traffickers to “get away with murder.”

An inflatable craft overturned, tipping around 50 people into icy waters, in the deadliest single incident since records began in 2014.

After discovering 15 bodies floating off the coast of Calais, a French fisherman raised the alarm at 2 p.m.

At least 27 migrants, including five women and a girl, died in France late last night.

A grey naval rescue boat carrying the victims arrived in the Port of Calais at 7.15 p.m. — 6.15 p.m. UK time.

Two people were discovered wrapped in foil blankets.

The dinghy had refused assistance after experiencing engine trouble, according to authorities.

The horror sparked new outrage in France, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasting “gangster” traffickers.

Earlier this week, French cops were seen watching 40 more migrants board a boat bound for the United Kingdom, and they were accused of squandering British taxpayers’ money intended to beef up beach patrols.

Protesters gathered near a quayside hangar where the bodies were taken last night in Calais.

They carried placards that read, “Combien de morts faudra-t-il?” — “How many deaths will it take?”

“What has been happening to the migrants for years is inhumane,” one protester told The Sun.

They require assistance.”

“This is an absolute tragedy,” said Dover MP Natalie Elphicke.

It emphasizes the importance of preventing boats from entering the water in the first place when it comes to saving lives at sea.

“As winter approaches, the seas will become rougher, the water colder, and the risk of tragically losing even more lives will increase.

That is why it is the humanitarian and moral thing to do to stop these dangerous crossings.”

The death toll had been reported as 31 at the time, but it was later revised to 27 overnight.

Prosecutors in Dunkirk launched a manslaughter investigation as a hunt for the traffickers began.

Last night, four people were arrested near the Belgian border, with French authorities claiming they were linked to the tragic crossing.

Gangs have been charging tens of thousands of pounds for passage in overcrowded, dangerous vessels.

We’ve been waiting for a month and we’re not going anywhere.

We’ve come a long way and aren’t about to give up.

Yesterday, French police in a vehicle were seen watching 40 migrants launch from a beach near Wimereux, in the north of the country…

We have been here a month waiting and we will carry on. We have come a long way and will not give up. Iranian Ali Ahmadin, 25