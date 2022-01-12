When a pensioner is left with nothing after a gas explosion, the community comes to her aid.

When a pensioner is left with nothing after a gas explosion, the community comes to her rescue.

After the terrifying incident at her East Kilbride flat that destroyed the homes of 18 residents, Barbara Bennie, 89, was left with only the clothes on her back.

According to Lanarkshire Live, the 89-year-old was given a temporary flat but didn’t have a single piece of furniture.

Barbara’s family, however, was inundated with support after an appeal for help went viral.

“Barbara and the whole family were absolutely overwhelmed by the response,” said daughter-in-law Brenda.

Following the explosion on East Kilbride village’s Main Street last May, Barbara moved in with her granddaughter Caryn.

However, a fall in December resulted in back and spinal injuries, requiring her admission to Hairmyres Hospital.

Later, she was transferred to a Stonehouse medical unit.

In the meantime, Barbara was placed in a temporary apartment, but it was unfurnished when she was released on Christmas Eve.

Caryn issued a plea for help, which Lanarkshire Live recently shared, because the family feared Barbara would have to spend the holidays in an empty house.

But, thanks to the generosity of the community, she was able to welcome 2022 into her new home, where she hopes to remain until South Lanarkshire Council (SLC) rebuilds the block of flats where she was previously an owner-occupier.

“Barbara had been staying with Caryn, but her flat isn’t suitable, especially since the fall,” Brenda explained.

“After seven months, we finally found her temporary housing, but there was nothing in it and she was about to be discharged from the hospital.”

“We put the appeal up because it was so difficult to get anything on Christmas Eve, even in our own shops.”

“However, Barbara and her family were completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of support – not just from East Kilbride, but also from North Lanarkshire.”

“She got a lovely armchair from a man in Overtown and a television from the Wishaw area.”

“Caryn and I spent Christmas Eve literally driving all over Lanarkshire, but we were blown away by the generosity.”

