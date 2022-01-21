When a perv cop secretly filmed me nude, I ended up with bald patches from pulling out chunks of hair due to stress.

When a perv cop secretly filmed me nude, I pulled out chunks of hair, leaving me with bald patches.

Detective Inspector Neil Corbel, 40, pretended to be an airline pilot in order to book women for photo shoots before installing spy cameras in hotel rooms, flats, and Airbnbs.

To video his unsuspecting victims, cameras were hidden in everyday items such as tissue boxes, phone chargers, air fresheners, glasses, keys, and headphones.

Corbel, a married father of two, was apprehended when a model agreed to pose naked for a photo shoot and became suspicious of a digital clock.

Using the fictitious name “Harrison,” he would contact his victims over the internet.

On twisted Corbel’s hard drive, police discovered images of 51 women, with 19 victims, including 16 models and three escorts, agreeing to make statements against him.

Three of the women, who have not been named, were present in court when the former counter-terrorism officer was sentenced to three years in prison.

One model, who agreed to pose for a “fashion and artistic nude shoot,” looked visibly enraged as she told Corbel that his crimes had “affected every aspect of my life.”

She also stated that she has had to turn down work because stress has caused her to lose a lot of hair.

The victim went on to say that Corbel’s position in the police had “shaken” her “beliefs.”

“I have bald spots and have had to turn down work,” she said, showing the court her scalp.

“Women, particularly models and sex workers, have a difficult time reporting sex crimes to the authorities.”

“He recognized us as easy, quiet prey.”

So, how can I tell women that they should trust the police when this man has shaken my faith?”

A second victim of the sick officer told the court that he “manipulated” her with his knowledge and training.

“The fact that the defendant is a cop has scared and shocked me,” the model said.

He’s supposed to be the law’s enforcer, not the law’s violator.

“I assume he knows how to deal with people and has manipulated me using his knowledge, experience, and training.”

“In his role, he was so charming and believable.

“What else was he capable of?” I wonder.

Corbel struck a third woman as “genuine and charming,” according to a third woman who went on a date with him.

“The way Neil lied and made up a completely different life still sticks in my mind a lot,” she explained.

“A man of his intelligence would’ve known he could ask for help instead of manipulating women for his own amusement.”

