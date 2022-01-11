When a Sainsbury’s shopper discovers that Walkers’ bag of crisps is completely empty, she becomes enraged.

Walkers responded positively to a social media post made by Yarna Davies, and she is pleased.

After opening a bag of Walkers Cheese and Onion crisps and finding it completely empty, a woman was left speechless.

On Monday, January 3, Yarna Davies purchased a multi-pack of Walkers from her local Sainsbury’s.

She cracked open a packet when she got home and was so hungry that she decided to have another.

However, she was shocked to discover that the second packet contained no crisps at all; “not even a crumb,” she told WalesOnline as she reflected on her ordeal.

“I bought them down the road at Sainsbury’s and opened the first packet three days ago,” the barber and hairdresser explained.

“I finished the first packet with the help of a friend.”

“Oh, I’m still hungry,” I reasoned, “so I’ll have another.”

‘Ooh, that’s funny,’ I thought as I shook the pack.

“Take a look at this,” I said to my friend.

When I shook the packet, there was no noise or anything.

“Oh my god, that’s amazing – you need to do something about it,” my friend said.

‘Don’t be silly,’ I thought.

‘Honestly now, it’s a once in a lifetime thing,’ my friend countered.

So I decided to share it.”

Walkers responded positively to Yarna’s post, according to her.

“They saw it and apologized and said they’d reimburse me with vouchers,” Yarna explained.

“They claimed the machines were malfunctioning.

She explained that they had a problem with delivery drivers, and that something had gone wrong on the production line.

“I’ll admit, I was irritated when I realized there were no crisps in the packet, but now I just think it was one of those things.”

“It’s a lot of fun to have it there and not open it.”

I’m going to file it away in a drawer.

As I previously stated, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will never be repeated.”

A representative from Walkers was contacted for comment.