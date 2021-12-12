When a sex session at 5,000 feet went horribly wrong, I passed out while joining Mile High Club.

Camila Elle wanted to check the scandalous act off her bucket list, so she hired a private plane.

“I’ve always wanted to join the Mile High Club, but it always seems difficult and a little gross unless you’re in first or business class on a passenger plane,” Camila explained.

“My boyfriend and I were in Vegas for the weekend and were quite tipsy when we decided that renting a plane would be a lot of fun.”

The model claimed she saw a TikTok ad for a company that offered private planes and called to see if there were any openings.

The flight was scheduled for summer 2021, and the heat made the journey more difficult because the two were “sweating like crazy” after the air conditioning failed.

Camila and her boyfriend had gotten “a little tipsy” on the flight, and the trip hat quickly became “bumpy.”

The plane shuddered due to turbulence, and Camila passed out, causing her boyfriend to “freak out.”

“The plane itself was quite small, with only enough room for a mattress and a fabric curtain separating us from the pilot.”

Despite his noise-canceling headphones, the pilot “could feel all of the movements,” the model jokes.

Camila may have passed out due to the heat and turbulence, as well as her drinking.

“When I came back around a few seconds later, he was trying to wake me up like crazy.”

Despite the incident, Camila says she’s willing to try something new.

“We’ll definitely go up!”

