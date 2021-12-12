When a tornado struck on her first day, the driver was on her way back to the Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

When a tornado struck on her first day, the driver was returning to an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

— Rescue crews searched for possible tornado victims Saturday morning as cranes dismantled sections of the collapsed Amazon warehouse.

Tow trucks removed dozens of damaged vehicles, some crushed under the collapsed portion of the building, as employees and friends looked on.

Gina Wills, one of those who had gathered outside the warehouse at Gateway Commerce Drive, described the experience as “overwhelming.”

Wills, 27, was starting her first day as an Amazon delivery driver with a third-party partner.

When she heard sirens, she was finishing her last delivery in Florissant.

Wills had started her day at 9 a.m. and stayed late.

Her dispatcher advised her to make haste to beat the tornado as she returned to the warehouse, she said.

Wills was called to assist another driver who was locked out of a van, she said.

Wills would have been at the warehouse when it was hit if it hadn’t been for that phone call.

Wills’ supervisor told her not to return to the warehouse, so she returned to her home in Cahokia Heights, complete with Amazon Prime van.

She went back to get her car on Saturday morning, relieved to find it intact.

However, she would have to wait while employees’ vehicles were relocated from the damaged warehouse’s parking lot to a nearby lot.

She couldn’t have gotten to her car late last night anyway, she claimed, because the I-255 exits to Pontoon Beach were congested.

“Last night was chaos,” she admitted.

On Saturday, a representative for the third-party delivery service answered a call from a reporter from the Post-Dispatch, but said they couldn’t speak to the media and hung up.

More than 12 hours after the building collapsed, the number of people killed or injured was still unknown.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback told a press conference early Saturday that the facility had “more than one fatality… at least two,” and that two people had been taken to hospitals in St. Louis.

“We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family have died as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, IL,” Amazon said in an email.

