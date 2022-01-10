When a woman discovers a “once in a lifetime” discovery in a packet of cheese and onion crisps, she is “stunned.”

A WOMAN was “stunned” after discovering a “once in a lifetime” find in a packet of cheese and onion crisps.

When Yarna Davies opened a Walkers multipack from Sainsbury’s, she discovered one of the packets contained no crisps at all.

Yarna, from Cardiff, said she went to the store to buy the snacks on Monday.

She tucked into a packet when she got home, and then went back for another.

The second packet, however, had no crisps at all, much to her dismay.

“I bought them in Sainsbury’s down the road and opened the first packet about three days ago,” hairdresser Yarna told WalesOnline.

“I finished the first packet with the help of a friend.”

“Ooh, I’m still hungry,” I reasoned, “so I’ll have another.”

“Oh, that’s funny,” I thought as I shook the pack.

“And I told my friend, ‘Look at this,'” she said.

When I shook the packet, there was obviously no sound.

“Oh my god, that’s incredible – you need to do something about it,” my friend said.

‘Don’t be silly,’ I thought.

“However, as my friend pointed out, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“So I figured,’sure, I’ll share it.'”

Yarna stated that Walkers responded positively to her post about her unusual find.

“They saw it and apologized,” she said. “They said they’d reimburse me with vouchers.”

“They said the machines were malfunctioning.

She explained that they had a problem with delivery drivers, and that something had gone wrong on the production line.

“I’ll admit, I was irritated when I discovered [there were no crisps in the packet], but now I just think it was one of those things.”

Yarna even stated that she will keep the empty, unopened packet as a memento.

“It’s a lot of fun to have it there and not open it.”

I’m going to file it away in a drawer.

“Like I said, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and this will never happen to me again.”