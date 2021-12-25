When a woman returns from a European vacation, she discovers that her gifts have been replaced with dog food in her luggage.

When a woman returns from a trip to Europe, she discovers that her gifts have been replaced by dog food in her luggage.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A woman returned from a flight to Europe with more than (dollar)3,000 in gifts in her luggage only to discover that the contents had been replaced with dog food.

Gina Sheldon of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, discovered an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, according to WMUR-TV.

“I had bought a leather jacket for my 16-year-old,” Sheldon explained.

I had purchased these adorable leather wristlet band purses to give to family and friends.”

Sheldon recently returned from an 11-day trip to Italy and a business stop in Paris for a few days.

“It looks like a real luggage product when it goes through the scan and continues on its journey,” she said of the items that ended up in her bag.

Sheldon had booked her flight with Delta Air Lines, but it was actually operated by Air France.

Delta issued a statement to the station apologizing for the customer’s experience following Air France flight 334.

“We’ve made contact with our Air France partners and the customer to find a solution,” says the company.

