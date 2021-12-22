When and where can COVID-19 rapid test kits be obtained at home?

When can you get COVID-19 rapid test kits at home, and where can you get them?

This week, President Joe Biden announced that all Americans will be able to get free at-home rapid coronavirus tests.

That, however, is not going to happen before the end of the year.

It’s also difficult to purchase an at-home test during the Christmas season.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Americans won’t be able to order the free test kits until January, when a new federal website for the kits will go live.

The administration has yet to decide how many test kits each household can order and how long it will take for them to arrive.

Residents have been encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted by health professionals.

They’ve also encouraged more widespread testing in the run-up to the holidays.

Rapid tests are highly recommended as a useful tool to use just before entering a holiday party — especially among vaccinated people, who are at a higher risk of omicron variant breakout infections.

When determining if you’re currently contagious, rapid tests can be far more useful than PCR tests because the results are available in 15 minutes.

A PCR test involves collecting nose or saliva swabs and sending them to a lab for analysis, with results arriving in a day or two.

The delay in returning results indicates that the reading is old, and it may provide inaccurate information about whether or not a person is contagious.

While supplies last, the Philadelphia Health Department is handing out up to 24,000 free rapid at-home test kits at pop-up vaccine clinics this week.

Pharmacies sell rapid tests, but demand exceeds supply.

Walgreens reported that demand was higher than ever after Thanksgiving and has only increased since then.

During a surge in demand, CVS said it has been working with providers to restock its over-the-counter inventory, which includes the Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume, and Pixel by LabCorp tests.

“Our teams have a process in place to quickly replenish supply in the event a local store experiences a temporary shortage,” said Monica Prinzing, a CVS spokesperson.

“Due to a recent increase in demand due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as to maintain community-based access to tests…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.