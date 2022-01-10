When and where can I watch Jesse Watters Primetime?

What time does Jesse Watters premiere on Primetime, and how can I watch it?

Jesse Watters will have his own talk show on FOX News starting January 24, 2022, in a primetime slot, the network announced on Monday.

On his Saturday night talk show, The Five, Watters was known for his controversial views.

After trying out a number of potential hosts for a new show, Jesse Watters will take over the 7 p.m. time slot on Fox News.

Watters was chosen by Fox News to be the face of the new show, which will be called Jesse Watters Primetime, after much deliberation.

“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen have grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

Watters expressed excitement for the new show, saying in a statement, “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and grateful for the opportunity.”

Watters will continue to co-host The Five, a round-table discussion show, even though he will no longer appear on Watters World.

Watters started working for Fox News in 2002 as a production assistant on Bill O’Reilly’s show The O’Reilly Factor.

He conducted on-location interviews on topics ranging from pop culture to politics, but in 2017, he was given his own show, Watters World, and only a few months later joined The Five.

It’s only been a few weeks since he announced his new show.

Watters should be fired, according to Anthony Fauci, for allegedly encouraging attendees at a conservative conference to conduct ambush interviews on him.

At the press conference, Watters said, “Now you go in for the kill shot.”

“With an ambush, the kill shot? Deadly.”

Because he doesn’t expect it.”

“This is when you say, ‘Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that unleashed the pandemic on the world,'” he continued.

‘Do you know why people don’t trust you?’

“Boom, he’s gone! He’s gone!”

The comment was taken out of context, according to Fox News, which expressed its support for Watters.

“It’s more than clear from watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking tough questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research, and his words have been completely twisted out of context,” Fox News said in a statement on Monday.

Watters isn’t the first to make controversial remarks.

Watters visited Chinatown in New York City in 2016 for a Bill O’Reilly Show segment, where he asked locals if he should bow to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.