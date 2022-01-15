When and where can you see the ‘Wolf Moon’ in January?

The ‘Wolf Moon’ is approaching: When and where can you see the full moon in January?

According to a report from Space.com, the “Wolf Moon” will arrive Monday.

And, if you’re wondering what the “Wolf Moon” is, we’ve got you covered there, too.

According to the report, Native Americans who heard wolves howling at the moon many years ago gave the full moon in January the name “Wolf Moon.”

Moonlight will begin around 6:48 p.m., according to Space.com.

EST (Eastern Standard Time)

The “Wolf Moon” will have some visible company in the sky that night, with “Jupiter being the most visible planet after sunset,” according to the report.