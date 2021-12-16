When and where should you look for the Geminids meteor shower tonight in the United States?

A SPECTACULAR celestial display of shooting stars is expected to light up the night sky in the United States.

Here’s what we know so far about the annual event.

On December 14, 2021, at 9 p.m., the meteor shower reaches its peak.

The waxing gibbous moon, which will be about 80% full and may reduce visibility to 30 to 40 meteors per hour, will provide the best viewing opportunity.

It is expected to rise around 2 a.m. EST on December 14th.

The view will be better as you travel further north.

Although the shower will be visible with the naked eye, you should try to observe it from a dark location.

Consider going to a nearby park or oval to watch the meteor shower — and keep your eyes peeled to the north.

Each year, Earth passes through the debris of an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.

Bits keep breaking off and burning up in the atmosphere, resulting in meteor showers.

The Geminids are named after the radiant, which is the point in the sky where they appear.

This is in the constellation Gemini, just above the horizon to the north-east.

