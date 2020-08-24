When And Who To Watch On Day Two Of Democratic National Convention

Day two of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will feature another varied lineup of speakers from across the party Tuesday night. The DNC said the program, titled “Leadership Matters,” will focus on the importance of having strong leadership that puts the country ahead of personal political interest.

“Leadership means rising to meet the nation’s challenges, not making them worse. To Joe Biden, it’s about putting the country ahead of yourself, and taking on the tough fights even when it’s unpopular,” the DNC said in a press release. “It’s about making sure the government — the military, the judiciary, the scientists, everyone — is working in the national interest, not a president’s political interests. Tuesday’s focus is on the leaders and the experts, the veterans and the activists, all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up — not back down — from a fight over what’s right.”

Day two will begin at 9 p.m. and will air live on most major news outlets, including NBC and ABC, and their respective news websites. Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter will also air the DNC live as they did on Monday.

The night will open with a special keynote address featuring 17 rising stars within the Democratic Party. Some of the rising stars scheduled to appear include Stacey Abrams, Texas Rep. Colin Allred, and Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela.

The keynote will be followed by a segment titled “Roll Call Across America” and will feature “voters, delegates, parents, teachers, small business owners, activists, and leader in the Democratic Party” speaking about and officially casting their votes for Joe Biden as U.S. President.

The event will then lead into these scheduled speakers:

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

A former colleague of Biden from the Obama administration, Yates served as the U.S. Deputy Attorney General under President Barack Obama from January 2015 to January 2017. She was promoted to Acting U.S. Attorney General after the departure of AG Loretta Lynch, but was dismissed by President Donald Trump for insubordination after ordering the Justice Department not to defend the travel ban on Muslim countries.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Another veteran of the Obama administration, the former U.S. senator for Massachusetts served as Obama’s Secretary of State to replace the outgoing Hillary Clinton. He would serve the entire duration of Obama’s second term and was replaced by Rex Tillerson after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. He was the Democrats presidential nominee in 2004, losing to George W. Bush.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The progressive U.S. representative from New York has become a striking figure on Capitol Hill, earning praise and ire for her outspoken criticism of the Trump administration and fellow members of congress. She became the youngest woman to serve in U.S. Congress by unseating 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in 2018 and won the 2020 Democratic primary. She will face Republican candidate John Cummings in the November elections, but is considered the favorite to win.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

A representative from Delaware, Rochester has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. She is currently serving on the House Committee on Agriculture and Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Former President Bill Clinton

Arguably the biggest speaker scheduled to appear Tuesday is Clinton. Despite his 1998 impeachment over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Clinton oversaw the longest period of peacetime economic growth in U.S. history. This growth was reflected in the first budget surplus since 1969 when Clinton left office in 2000.

Dr. Jill Biden

Jill Biden will deliver the closing keynote speech for day two of the DNC. The former Second Lady received her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware in January 2007 and has served as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009. She has been married to Joe Biden since 1977.