When are you infectious after a positive test and why has self-isolation been reduced?

We look at how long you can be infectious as the government reduces the self-isolation period for those infected with Covid-19.

The government has issued new guidance that reduces the period of self-isolation for people who have tested positive for coronavirus from ten to seven days.

Those who receive negative lateral flow test results on days 6 and 7 of their self-isolation period, with tests taken 24 hours apart, will not have to continue for the full 10 days.

It comes as many industries, from rail to health and hospitality, are struggling to keep services running due to Covid-infected and self-isolating employees.

“We want to minimize the disruption caused by COVID-19 to people’s daily lives,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“Following the advice of our clinical experts, we’ve reduced the self-isolation period from ten to seven days if you test negative for two days in a row on a LFD test.”

We investigate why the cut was made and how long infected people pose a threat.

Covid-19 spreads through small droplets, aerosols, and direct contact.

COVID-19 can infect surfaces and belongings when infected people cough, sneeze, or touch them.

When people are close to one another, especially in poorly ventilated indoor spaces and when they spend a lot of time in the same room, the risk of spread is greatest.

COVID-19 infected people can infect others from two days before symptoms appear to up to ten days after infection, according to the UK government.

They can also spread the infection to others, even if they have only minor symptoms or none at all, which is why they must isolate themselves.

Covid-19 is most contagious in the first five days after the onset of symptoms, according to a study published last November in the journal The Lancet Microbe.

According to the findings, people infected with COVID-19 can infect others for up to 9 days.

People with Covid-19 are most infectious two days before and three days after they develop symptoms, according to new research published online in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 are infectious for no more than 10 days after symptoms, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

