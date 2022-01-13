When asked about the Downing Street party, Jacob Rees-Mogg claims that the lockdown rules were “very difficult to obey.”

When asked about the Downing Street party, Jacob Rees-Mogg said the lockdown rules were “very hard to obey.”

The future Covid inquiry, according to Rees-Mogg, must look into whether lockdown rules were ‘too harsh on people.’

When asked about Boris Johnson’s admission that he attended a drinks event during lockdown, Jacob Rees-Mogg said the restrictions were “too hard on people” and “very hard to obey.”

The Leader of the House urged MPs to hold off on voting until the results of a probe into No10 parties conducted by senior civil servant Sue Gray during the lockdown are released.

However, he stated that the upcoming Covid-19 investigation should look into whether the lockdown restrictions, which he claims were broken by Downing Street staff, were “too harsh on people.”

He was being questioned about Prime Minister Theresa May’s apology in the Commons on Wednesday, during which the PM said he attended a “socially distanced drinks” event on May 20, 2020, but didn’t realize it was a “party.”

Mr. Rees-Mogg said he understood the public’s outrage and sympathized with those who had to make sacrifices to adhere to the Covid-19 rules.

“I think everyone on both sides of the house understands that people were following the rules, and that these rules were very difficult for people to follow,” he said.

“Last night, I got a message from a friend who was unable to attend the funeral of his two-year-old granddaughter.”

Mr Rees-Mogg went on to say that the restrictions were put in place because of “decisions made at the start of the pandemic that affected people.”

“As this goes to an inquiry and we look into what happened with Covid, we must consider whether all of those regulations were proportionate or if they were too harsh on people.”

“Because I think as we hear of these stories we inevitably grieve for those who suffered those who could not visit people they love, their family, and could not attend funerals,” Mr Rees Mogg said over boos from the Labour benches.

“I think the important thing is that this is being looked into, that Sue Gray will report, and that the Prime Minister has expressed his regret, and that he understands, as do I, the rage that people feel when they are making these terrible sacrifices.”

Some members of Mr Johnson’s own party are calling for him to resign after he told the Commons that he went to the No10 party gathering to “thank staff.”

