When Boris Johnson had his birthday party, what were the Covid rules? Lockdown restrictions for June 2020 are explained.

After reports that Downing Street staff held an indoor birthday party for him during lockdown in June 2020, the Prime Minister is facing mounting pressure.

After the latest report of a Downing Street party being held during lockdown in June 2020, Boris Johnson has faced renewed calls to resign.

Around 30 people were said to have attended the Prime Minister’s birthday party, including Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie and interior designer Lulu Lytle, who sang the PM a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Indoor socializing with people from other households was prohibited at the time, and only six people were allowed to meet outside.

Mr Johnson urged people to follow the Government’s coronavirus rules on June 10, 2020, just over a week before his alleged Downing Street birthday party.

“I urge everyone to maintain restraint and follow the rules that are in place to keep us all safe,” Mr Johnson said.

Getting together with others

In England, indoor social gatherings were outlawed, and people were only permitted to meet outside in groups of up to six.

The two-metre rule of social distancing was in effect.

Indoor gatherings were prohibited until July 4th, and even then, only two households were permitted to meet.

People needed a “reasonable excuse” to stay away from home for the night, and singing was prohibited due to fears that it would spread the virus.

People who lived alone in England and Northern Ireland were allowed to form a “support bubble” with another family.

On June 19, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced that people would be allowed to meet up with two households instead of one outside, but that the risk of gathering indoors was “still too great.”

a company

Pubs, restaurants, and social clubs, as well as museums, cinemas, galleries, and libraries, were all closed in England.

They’d only reopen on July 4th after the restrictions were lifted.

Outdoor gyms, playgrounds, and theme parks were also closed, as were places of worship and community centers.

Only four days before, non-essential stores reopened, and football games were allowed to resume – but only in empty stadiums.

Weddings with up to 30 guests were also only allowed in England starting on July 4th.

Education is very important.

Secondary schools remained closed, with only a few exceptions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

What were the Covid rules when Boris Johnson had his birthday party? June 2020 lockdown restrictions explained