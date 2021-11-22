When Boris Johnson was on the defensive over sleaze and rail, how did Keir Starmer find his rage?

‘For Labour, the challenge is convincing voters that a Starmer government is possible.’

Sir Keir Starmer ran through the speech he hoped would show that he, not Boris Johnson, was the man to clean up politics after weeks of lurid sleaze allegations behind closed doors of a small conference room in a South London community centre on Tuesday.

He was to declare this a “pivotal moment” where the public could see that only Labour could offer a government “where standards count for something, where truth matters, and where honesty is at the heart of everything it does,” with his deputy, Angela Rayner, and closest aides listening in.

A dozen or so reporters present received the same WhatsApp message from one of the Prime Minister’s aides as he was about to take to the platform to call, live on TV, for a ban on MPs’ second jobs.

The message was a tweet from Mr Johnson announcing that he had written to the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, promising to reform the rules governing MPs’ second jobs – nearly identical to what Sir Keir had promised.

The Labour leader gave his speech unaware that the Prime Minister’s guns had already been spiked.

Ms Rayner read out the details from the press conference platform, and he only found out at the end.

The stunt was not only typical of Johnson’s disruptive political pickpocketing, but it also threatened to sabotage Sir Keir’s great opportunity to seize the agenda on a hot topic for voters at a time when Labour has edged ahead of the Conservatives in the polls.

Sir Keir hailed Mr Johnson’s retreat as a “significant victory” for Labour, claiming that the Prime Minister had been “dragged kicking and screaming” to change the rules.

But, at the end of another political week dominated by Westminster sleaze, which has stood out more: Labour’s attempt to seize the initiative – or the Prime Minister’s belated conversion to public-life standards?

Sir Keir’s inability to make an impact with voters is exacerbated by the fact that the latter has received more headlines.

Even when he’s “crashing into a ditch,” as Mr Johnson admitted to Tory backbenchers.

