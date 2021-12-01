When can I get my Covid booster shot? How does the NHS booking system work now that the vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 18?

When can I get my Covid booster shot? How does the NHS booking system work now that the flu vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 18?

The Covid-19 booster is being given to everyone over the age of 18, and the gap between the second and third jabs is being narrowed.

It’s in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, which scientists fear is more transmissible and vaccine resistant than other strains.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has promised to boost the booster program by offering a third vaccination to all adults by January.

Everything you need to know about getting your booster can be found here.

The program has now been extended to everyone over the age of 18.

Only people over the age of 40, those who were clinically extremely vulnerable, and frontline healthcare workers were given third jabs previously.

“Since we learned of the new Omicron variant a few days ago, our strategy has been to buy the time we need to assess it while doing everything we can to strengthen our defenses as quickly as possible,” the Health Secretary said.

“Our best weapon in the fight against the virus is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

That is why, in light of the Omicron variant, I requested that the JCVI look into expanding and speeding up the vaccination program.

“Thanks to their prompt advice, we’ve been able to ramp up our booster program – and protect even more people even faster.”

At the moment, the service is still in its old form, which means that only people over the age of 40, those who are extremely vulnerable, and frontline healthcare workers can schedule vaccinations, with a minimum six-month gap between the second and third vaccinations.

According to the NHS booking website’s instructions:

Plans are being developed by the NHS to provide:

Please be aware that this service is currently unavailable.

Once the service has been updated, we’ll update this page.

Wait for the NHS to contact you.

The updated service should be available within the next few weeks.

Around 400 military personnel will be drafted in to support the vaccination program, which will see 1,500 community pharmacy sites, additional hospital hubs, and pop-up sites open across the country.

“We have set an ambitious target to provide booster jabs to all adults in England by the end of January, while ensuring that those who need them get them,” Mr Javid said.

