When can I travel to Australia from the UK, and what are the new visa restrictions?

When can I travel to Australia from the United Kingdom, and what are the new visa restrictions?

The PM calls the opening of Australia’s international borders to foreign students and skilled workers an “important step forward.”

From December 1, the Australian federal government plans to significantly relax its international borders.

Skilled workers, eligible visa holders, and international students who are fully vaccinated will no longer be subject to strict quarantine measures when they arrive starting next week.

South Koreans and Japanese who are fully vaccinated and have a valid visa will be allowed to enter without having to go through quarantine.

Throughout the pandemic, the country has been known for having strict Covid-19 restrictions, and has even barred its own citizens from leaving the country, a move dubbed “Fortress Australia.”

The announcement on Monday was dubbed an “important step forward” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes, as well as what they mean for your travel plans in the future.

Travelers to Australia were previously required to apply for a travel exemption, even if they were fully vaccinated.

The new measures, on the other hand, will allow fully vaccinated visa holders to enter the country without the need to apply for an exemption.

This means that vaccinated tourists and those with temporary or provisional visas will be able to enter the country without having to deal with the inconvenient Covid-19 quarantine restrictions, though some minor restrictions will need to be implemented.

Travelers will need to be fully vaccinated with a Therapeutic Goods Administration-approved vaccine, according to Karen Andrews, the minister for home affairs.

Proof of vaccination status and a negative PCR test within three days of departure will be required for entry into the country.

From December 1, international students, skilled workers, and eligible visa holders will be allowed to enter the country.

The return of skilled workers and international students to Australia, according to the Australian government, will help to cement the country’s economic recovery and support the education sector.

South Koreans and Japanese who are fully vaccinated and have a valid visa will also be able to enter without having to go through quarantine.

Refugees and humanitarians will also be granted access under the relaxed restrictions, despite the growing number of migrants seeking asylum around the world.

Before entering the country, all eligible groups must present proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

Between December and January, the government anticipates 200,000 students and visa holders entering the country.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

When can I travel to Australia from the UK, and what are the new visa restrictions?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]