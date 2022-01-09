When can I travel to France, and how long will the UK travel ban be in effect?

When can I travel to France, how long will the UK travel ban last, and when will the borders reopen?

In December, the French government imposed a ban on all non-essential travel from the UK due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

France has eased its travel restrictions on the United Kingdom, expanding the list of exceptions to allow people to visit for business purposes.

The rise of the Omicron variant prompted the French government to impose a blanket ban on all non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom in December.

However, as the crisis in France worsens, the government has expanded the list of compelling reasons why UK visitors should visit the country.

Everything you need to know about the restrictions can be found right here.

The following are currently the most important reasons to travel from the United Kingdom to France:

The French government has not indicated when the travel ban will be lifted completely.

The list of compelling reasons to visit could, however, be expanded further.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom, aged 12 and up, must show a negative PCR or lateral flow test result obtained within 24 hours of departure.

They must also sign a “sworn statement” stating that they are not experiencing any Covid symptoms and have not had contact with confirmed cases in the previous two weeks.

They must also confirm that they have a compelling reason to travel, including proof from their employer if the trip is for business.

All travelers must self-isolate for 48 hours after arriving in France, after which they must pass a negative PCR or lateral flow test to exit self-isolation.

If you don’t get a negative test result, you’ll have to self-isolate for ten days.

Self-administered tests are not an option.

They must be administered by a trained professional at a testing facility or a pharmacy.

From January 15, France’s passe sanitaire vaccine passport, which allows access to public places like museums and restaurants, will likely require a booster vaccination.

