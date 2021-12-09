When can people under the age of 40 get the booster shot? Find out about the next steps in the Covid vaccine roll-out and how to make an appointment.

When can under-40s get the booster shot? The next steps in the Covid vaccine roll-out are explained, as well as how to book an appointment.

As the Omicron variant of Covid spreads, the booster vaccine is seen as a critical component of the fight against it.

After weeks of vaccinating older and more vulnerable people, the NHS booster jab is now available to those over the age of 40.

Booster vaccinations have been given to over 18 million people in the UK so far, and they are considered critical in the fight against Covid.

People aged 40 and up are now eligible to participate in the booster vaccination drive.

After the government cut the wait time in half for those at higher risk of coronavirus, those at higher risk can now get their booster shot three months after their second dose.

Previously, those who were eligible for a booster had to wait six months after their last shot to receive one.

People can now schedule their booster up to a month ahead of time, two months after their second dose.

The change was not expected until the week of December 13th, but as of Wednesday, December 8th, an additional 7 million people will be able to schedule appointments.

“Keep checking for appointments once the system updates, as more become available every day,” according to health officials.

The change in booster jab scheduling comes as the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which is thought to be significantly more infectious than previous strains, is becoming more prevalent.

According to Boris Johnson, by the end of January, every adult in England will be able to book a Covid-19 booster vaccination.

The Prime Minister advised that younger people delay booking their third dose until they are contacted by the health service, as there is currently insufficient capacity to meet demand.

“By the end of January, we will have offered a booster to everyone who is eligible,” Mr Johnson said.

“And, just like with the first jabs, we’ll be working through people by age group, going down in five-year age bands, because it’s critical that the elderly and clinically vulnerable get that extra protection first.”

“So, even if you had your second jab over three months ago and are now eligible, please wait until the NHS says so before booking.”

