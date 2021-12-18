When can you get a third Covid vaccine, how to book a spot on the NHS website, and how to get to walk-in clinics are all covered.

When can you get a third Covid vaccine, how to book an appointment on the NHS website, and where to go for walk-in clinics are all covered.

The Covid booster jab program has been expanded to combat the Omicron variant, with all adults receiving the third dose this month.

An emergency roll-out of the booster vaccine is being implemented as cases of the Omicron variant continue to spread throughout the UK.

In a pre-recorded announcement on Sunday, Boris Johnson warned of a potential “tidal wave” of infections.

According to the Prime Minister, vaccinations will now be given around the clock in an effort to deliver the third dose, with everyone over the age of 18 being invited for the booster starting this week.

Following Mr Johnson’s announcement, a flood of people attempted to schedule booster shots, causing the NHS website to go down and long lines to form at walk-in clinics across England.

The booster jab roll-out has been accelerated in recent weeks due to the rise of Omicron, so you might be in line for a third dose sooner than you think – here’s how it works.

You should be notified by text, letter, or your primary care physician when you are eligible for the vaccine.

Anyone who is eligible but has not been notified can make an appointment by visiting the NHS website or dialing 119.

This website crashed due to a surge in demand following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday, December 12th.

Anyone trying to access the website the next morning was put in a queue before it went down with a message saying, “The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties.”

We’re working to figure out what’s causing these issues.

The narrator expresses his gratitude by saying, “Thank you for your patience.”

There is only one booster shot given.

Following evidence that a full dose is not required for complete protection, the majority of third doses now use an mRNA vaccine – either Pfizer or Moderna – that is administered in a half-dose.

If the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are unavailable, the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine may be used instead.

This page contains all of the information you’ll need to schedule and manage your appointment.

The UKHSA discovered that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines offer “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron infection symptoms.

