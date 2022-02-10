When confronted about her hijab, an Indian Muslim college student says, “I’m not scared.”

When confronted about her hijab, an Indian Muslim college girl responds, “I’m not scared.”

When she arrived at college in southern Mandya, she was accosted by members of a right-wing group.

DELHI, NEW DELHI

On Thursday, a Muslim college girl from the Indian state of Karnataka, who has become a symbol of Muslim women’s resistance to the removal of their right to wear the hijab or headscarf, said there is “no need to fear.”

Muskan Khan, a college girl wearing a headscarf, was harassed by a mob of men wearing saffron shawls earlier this week, in a video widely circulated on social media. Saffron is a Hindu symbol, but it is also associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Khan has been praised for defying threats and confronting the mob when she arrived at the college in Mandya’s southern suburbs on Tuesday.

As she was led away by college officials, the mob chanted “Jai Sri Ram” (Hail Lord Ram) repeatedly. Khan responded with “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great).

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Khan said she was not afraid when confronted by the mob because she remembered Allah.

“I remembered Allah because remembering Allah gives us a great deal of strength and courage.”

“So I yelled Allahu Akbar,” she explained.

After a college in Karnataka told students to remove their headscarves inside the classroom, a controversy erupted across India.

Protesters argue that the Constitution allows Indians to wear whatever clothes they want and display religious symbols.

Muslim students have filed a legal challenge to the move.

The case has been referred to a larger bench by the Karnataka High Court, which will hear it on Thursday.

While the college hijab ban was disappointing, Khan said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“Everyone is sending me their love and support…

She added, “I am not afraid,” and that she is a “proud Indian.”

The young Muslim woman stated that she is only fighting for her rights and that she is awaiting the High Court hearing.

“I’m awaiting the High Court’s decision, and our great Constitution is not anti-religion.”

“I’m very proud of it,” she stated.

Khan expressed her hope for an India that is free of religious strife.

“Some of my brothers have gone astray, but they are also my brothers.”

“I am confident that everything will be fine very soon,” she said, adding that she has received support from the college principal and other members of the institute’s staff.