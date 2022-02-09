When customers find out how much their fuel bills are going to go up due to the energy crisis

When customers learn how much their fuel bills will rise as a result of the energy crisis

Scottish Power has contacted all of its customers to inform them of the changes brought about by the energy price cap.

The price cap will be set at 54 percent beginning in April.

As the cost of living rises, households are already feeling the pinch.

Energy bills have been rising, with some customers noticing a difference at the end of the month, and bills are expected to skyrocket once a new price cap takes effect in April 2022.

The new price cap will add £693 to the average household bill every year.

For many, this is a worrying time, and Scots are being advised to prepare now, before it’s too late.

Here’s how to budget and plan for rising costs.

One of the major energy providers has revealed when bill payers can expect a significant increase to help inform customers.

Following the announcement by energy regulator Ofgem that the price cap will increase by 54%, Scottish Power has written to its customers in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

According to NottinghamshireLive, the company acknowledges that it is a “difficult time for many of our customers.”

Scottish Power says it will contact customers with details of the new prices and the impact on household energy costs by Thursday, March 10.

“We understand this is a difficult time for many of our customers, and we understand you’ll want to know how this will affect you,” it said in an email to customers.

“By March 10th, 2022, we’ll be in touch with the details on your new prices and how they’ll affect your energy costs.”

“Please rest assured that the price cap is designed to ensure that you pay a fair price for your energy, and that your prices will be protected until at least October 1, 2022, following the changes on April 1st.”

Martin Lewis, a financial journalist, has predicted that our energy bills will likely rise again in October.