When did Carrie Symonds’s second child with Boris Johnson arrive?

What year did Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have their second child?

BORIS JOHNSON and his wife Carrie Symonds have welcomed their second child into the world.

In July, the Prime Minister’s partner announced her pregnancy with a photo of a blue pram.

On December 9, 2021, Boris Johnson and Carrie gave birth to a baby girl.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced “the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today,” according to a statement.

“Both the mother and the daughter are in excellent health.

The couple would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful NHS maternity team for all of their help and support.”

Earlier this year, the excited mother announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting a photo of a blue baby’s pram with a caption.

”This Christmas, I’m hoping for our rainbow baby,” she wrote.

”I had a miscarriage at the start of the year, which devastated me.”

”I feel incredibly fortunate to be pregnant again, but I’m also a nervous wreck.”

”Many people struggle with fertility issues, especially when it appears on social media platforms like Instagram that everything is always going well.”

”It was very comforting to hear from people who had also experienced loss, so I hope that sharing this might help others in some small way,” she added.

It’s unclear whether the Prime Minister will take paternity leave to spend time with his family.

Mr Johnson had stated before the birth of his youngest son, Wilfred, that he planned to take a fortnight off when his baby was due in June.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, on the other hand, was born on April 29, 2020, just 16 days after Boris battled coronavirus in intensive care and Carrie’s own battle with the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister had to postpone his vacation to help the country fight the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson’s two-week paternity leave must be taken within 56 days of the child’s birth, according to government regulations.

The Prime Minister and his wife already had a son, Wilfred, who celebrated his first birthday in April.

Their newest addition is their second child as a couple.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, the little boy, was named after the doctors who saved the PM’s life while he was battling coronavirus.

At a beach BBQ for G7 world leaders in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, the youngster was the star of the show.

The Prime Minister’s tousled-haired son, who has his father’s thick locks, wore blue shorts and a white shirt for the occasion.

Boris has seven children, according to reports…

