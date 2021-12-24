When did Kate Middleton learn to play the piano? The Duchess teases a performance at a carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

During a special carol programme airing on Christmas Eve, the Duchess of Cambridge is set to reveal one of her lesser-known talents to the world.

When Kate Middleton plays the piano in a special carol service recorded at Westminster Abbey, she will share one of her musical talents with the rest of the world.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, a festive programme airing on ITV at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve, will feature the Duchess of Cambridge’s performance.

A six-second clip from the show showing the Duchess sitting at a piano has piqued viewers’ interest in Kate’s musical abilities.

Here’s a little more about the Duchess of Cambridge’s lesser-known talent.

When she was a child, the Duchess of Cambridge began learning to play the piano.

When she was a teenager, she is said to have received a grade of 3.

Daniel Nicholls, her former piano teacher, said she had lessons for several years starting around the age of 11.

Mr Nicholls described her as “absolutely lovely” and “a really delightful person to teach the piano to.”

“She was good at it,” he continued, “and she always did what she was told.”

The Duchess has spent time learning to play a variety of musical instruments, including the piano.

She also took flute lessons and played the woodwind instrument as a member of her school orchestra when she was younger.

Kate also received a five-star rating in both singing and music theory.

The Duchess will also be seen signing carols during the concert, according to photos released from the recording of tonight’s broadcast.

The Duchess of Cambridge is an avid photographer as well as an art history graduate.

All of the official portraits she took of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been released.

Images she captured of Holocaust survivors were featured in an exhibition at the Imperial War Museum earlier this year.

During the pandemic, she encouraged people to submit photos of “life under lockdown” to her photography project, which she is a patron of, in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

A digital exhibition on the National Portrait Gallery website features a selection of over 31,000 submissions.

She also made an impression when she posted a sketch of St Andrews University on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account in May.

