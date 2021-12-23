When did Lina Sardar Khil go missing, and who is she?

Lina Sardar Khil’s identity is unknown, as is the date of her disappearance.

On December 20, 2021, tragedy struck a San Antonio family when their daughter disappeared from a local playground.

Police and federal prosecutors in San Antonio have begun searching for the missing girl in the hopes of reuniting her with her family before Christmas Day.

Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old San Antonio girl, was last seen on December 20, 2021 around 5:00 p.m. local time.

According to officials, she was at a playground inside the Villas Del Cabo complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road with her mother, who left for a short time and returned to find her daughter missing.

Lina was described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 55 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

According to Police Chief William McManus, it’s still unclear whether Lina was kidnapped or if she just wandered off.

During a press conference, McManus told reporters, “We have every available asset in the police department working on this case right now.”

He later revealed that she “wasn’t left alone in the playground,” and that “there were other people in the playground as well.”

Those with information should contact the Missing Persons Unit of his department at 210-207-7660.

According to KSAT, Lina is one of the estimated 1,300 Afghan refugees in the San Antonio area who came through the Center for Refugee Services.

Margaret Constantino of the Center for Refugee Services told the media outlet that she knows very little about the family and when they came to the United States, despite knowing where she was born.

“And, as with any large family with a large number of small children, all of these children are precious to us,” Constantino added.

“I know how close-knit this community is.”

As a result, people will be searching the bushes for this child.”

As authorities continue their search for Lina, more information about her disappearance is expected in the coming days.

