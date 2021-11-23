When did Michael Cohen go to prison, and why did he go to prison?

When and why did Michael Cohen go to jail?

MICHAEL Cohen was sentenced to prison in December 2018 for allegedly arranging payments to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with President Donald Trump.

The former lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

More about the Cohen case can be found here.

From 2006 to 2018, Michael Cohen, 53, served as President Donald Trump’s attorney.

Cohen served on the Eric Trump Foundation’s board of directors and was vice president of the Trump Organization.

He served as the Republican National Committee’s deputy finance chairman from 2017 to 2018.

Cohen was sentenced to prison for arranging payments to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, as well as lying to Congress in 2016.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling led to his sentencing.

According to the Washington Post, Cohen claimed he broke campaign finance laws at Trump’s request and “for the primary purpose of influencing” the 2016 presidential election.

According to CNN, Cohen entered a second guilty plea in November 2018 for lying to Congress about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay (dollar)50,000 in taxes and campaign finance violations after pleading guilty to the charges.

Cohen began serving his sentence in a federal prison in Otisville, New York in May of 2019, but was placed on house arrest due to concerns about coronavirus.

He was discovered dining in an Upper East Side restaurant in New York City, in violation of his furlough.

Cohen was released from prison in November 2021 after serving his three-year sentence.

He said he wanted to work with law enforcement to “ensure that others are held accountable for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law” after his release, speaking outside a federal courthouse in New York.

“My release today in no way negates the actions I took at Donald J Trump’s direction and for his benefit,” Cohen said.

“However, it does not excuse the Justice Department’s, Bill Barr’s, the Southern District of New York Prosecutors’, Judge William H Pauley III’s, or Donald Trump’s behavior during my initial incarceration and prosecution.”

“I will continue to provide information, testimony, and full cooperation on all ongoing investigations,” he said.

Trump also committed tax fraud and lied to Melania to cover up his affairs with other women, according to Cohen’s tell-all book, Disloyal.

“Golden showers in a Vegas sex club, tax fraud, and dealings with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.