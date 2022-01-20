When did the coronavirus pandemic begin, and when did it reach the United Kingdom?

What do we know about how the coronavirus pandemic began and when it reached the United Kingdom?
Covid-19 had not yet arrived in the United Kingdom two years ago, and few could have predicted the magnitude of its impact on our lives.
Restrictions are being eased across the UK for what ministers and the public hope will be the last time two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began.
On this day two years ago, the virus had yet to reach the United Kingdom, and few could have predicted the magnitude of its impact on our lives.
The pandemic is far from over, even after multiple strains and three national lockdowns.
More than 5.5 million people have died as a result of Covid-19 worldwide, with the daily death toll rising as the Omicron variant spreads.
More than 152,000 people in the United Kingdom have died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid test.
However, if it weren’t for the vaccines’ success, those figures would be much higher.
Here’s how Covid-19 began and how the pandemic progressed.
In November 2019, the first outbreak was reported in Wuhan, Hubei, China.
Although human-to-human transmission may have started earlier, many early cases were linked to people who had visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market.
The exact cause of the outbreak has yet to be determined, but scientists agree that it is zoonotic in nature.
This is a disease caused by a virus that jumps from an animal to a human and then spreads among humans.
Covid-19, in particular, is thought to have originated in bats or another closely related mammal, according to scientists.
However, some scientists have speculated that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan laboratory, with Harvard scientist Dr. Alina Chan claiming that this is “more likely than not.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) was notified of cases of pneumonia with an unknown cause in Wuhan on December 31, 2019.
On January 7, 2020, Chinese authorities identified a new coronavirus as the cause, which was dubbed Covid-19.
On 30 January 2020, the first two cases of Covid-19 in the UK were confirmed in two Chinese nationals staying in York.
On February 6, a third case was confirmed.
UK news summary from Infosurhoy
When did Covid start? What we know about how the coronavirus pandemic started and when it reached the UK
29 June 2020 – then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the first local lockdown for Leicester and parts of Leicestershire, as end of restrictions causes cases to spike in some areas.
18 July – local authorities in England given powers to enforce local lockdowns.
3 August – Eat Out to Help Out scheme begins.
14 August – further easing of restrictions, with theatres, bowling alleys and soft play reopened.
14 September – Rule of Six introduced as cases begin to rise again.
22 September – home working returns and 10pm curfew for hospitality is introduced.
14 October – UK Government introduces three-tier system of restrictions with cases consistently reaching record levels.
31 October – Boris Johnson announces second national lockdown, coming into force from 5 November, having previously resisted calls for a circuit-breaker.
24 November – Prime Minister announces five-day Christmas bubble allowing three households to meet.
2 December – second lockdown ends and tier system returns.
8 December – Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes first person in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine as part of a mass-vaccination programme after being given Pfizer jab in Coventry.
19 December – PM announces a tougher tier four rules for London and the South East, as the Alpha variant, which originated in Kent and was first identified in November, begins to spread rapidly. People in tier four areas are banned from mixing with other households at Christmas, and bubbles for other areas are reduced to just Christmas Day.
26 December – more areas enter tier four.
6 January 2021 – third national lockdown announced, with businesses again closed and “stay at home” order returningas cases reach new peak.
26 January – 100,000th Covid death recorded in the UK.
15 February – hotel quarantine introduced.
22 February – Prime Minister publishes roadmap for leaving lockdown.
8 March – schools reopen in England under step one of lockdown roadmap.
29 March – outdoor gatherings of six people or two households allowed again.
12 April – non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality reopen under step two of roadmap.
17 May – step three of roadmap ups outdoor limits to 30 and brings back Rule of Six indoors. Pubs and restaurants reopen indoors and sports stadiums allowed 10,000 capacity. International travel reopens under traffic light system.
14 June – step four of the roadmap, planned for 21 June, is delayed four weeks to allow more people to receive the vaccine, as Delta variant causes new spike in cases and becomes dominant strain.
19 July – most remaining restrictions lifted, including the reopening of nightclubs, as cases decline to a relatively flat level with vaccines taking effect.
14 September – UK Government unveils its Covid winter plan.
16 September – NHS starts administering booster vaccinations.
8 December – PM announces move to Plan B measures as the Omicron variant begins to spread rapidly.
15 December – Covid pass introduced in England, following Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already adopting plan.
4 January – UK records 218,724 daily Covid-19 cases, the current record, though deaths and hospitalisations remain significantly lower than previous spikes, with scientists determining that the Omicron variant typically causes less serious illness than previous strains.
18 January 2022 – PM announces England will return to Plan A with Omicron cases falling. Plans unveiled to remove self-isolation requirements by 24 March at the latest.