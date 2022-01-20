When did the coronavirus pandemic begin, and when did it reach the United Kingdom?

What do we know about how the coronavirus pandemic began and when it reached the United Kingdom?

Restrictions are being eased across the UK for what ministers and the public hope will be the last time two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

On this day two years ago, the virus had yet to reach the United Kingdom, and few could have predicted the magnitude of its impact on our lives.

The pandemic is far from over, even after multiple strains and three national lockdowns.

More than 5.5 million people have died as a result of Covid-19 worldwide, with the daily death toll rising as the Omicron variant spreads.

More than 152,000 people in the United Kingdom have died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid test.

However, if it weren’t for the vaccines’ success, those figures would be much higher.

Here’s how Covid-19 began and how the pandemic progressed.

In November 2019, the first outbreak was reported in Wuhan, Hubei, China.

Although human-to-human transmission may have started earlier, many early cases were linked to people who had visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market.

The exact cause of the outbreak has yet to be determined, but scientists agree that it is zoonotic in nature.

This is a disease caused by a virus that jumps from an animal to a human and then spreads among humans.

Covid-19, in particular, is thought to have originated in bats or another closely related mammal, according to scientists.

However, some scientists have speculated that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan laboratory, with Harvard scientist Dr. Alina Chan claiming that this is “more likely than not.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) was notified of cases of pneumonia with an unknown cause in Wuhan on December 31, 2019.

On January 7, 2020, Chinese authorities identified a new coronavirus as the cause, which was dubbed Covid-19.

On 30 January 2020, the first two cases of Covid-19 in the UK were confirmed in two Chinese nationals staying in York.

On February 6, a third case was confirmed.

