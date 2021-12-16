When do I need a Covid passport, and how do I get one under England’s Plan B?

Covid Passes will be required to gain access to larger domestic venues under England’s new Plan B regulations.

Under England’s Plan B, the government announced that NHS Covid Passes will be required for access to larger venues.

These restrictions will take effect on December 15th, assuming that the scheme is approved by Parliament in a vote on Tuesday.

A large number of Tory MPs are expected to vote against the introduction of Covid passes.

The new restrictions are part of the government’s new Covid-19 restrictions, which are designed to combat an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant that is spreading across the UK.

Other measures include returning to work from home, wearing facemasks in public places, self-isolation rules, and, most recently, seven-day lateral flow testing for double-vaccinated people.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the new Covid passport rules will affect Plan B, including when an NHS Pass is required and how to obtain one.

NHS Covid Passes will be required for those aged 18 and up to enter larger venues with crowds beginning Wednesday, December 15th, according to new guidance.

The rules apply to indoor venues with a capacity of 500 people, outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 4,000 people, and any outdoor venue with a capacity of more than 10,000 people in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.

Checks are also required at the following locations:

Commemorative mass events, such as communal worship, wedding ceremonies, funerals, events, protests, and mass participation sporting events, are exempt from this rule.

Proof of any of the following will be required to enter large events:

You can apply for a medical exemption, which will grant you an NHS Pass, if you are unable to get vaccinated or tested for medical reasons.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses,” Boris Johnson explained, “but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.”

“And if you’ve followed clinical advice since Omicron’s emergence, a negative lateral flow test will suffice.”

