When do Omicron symptoms appear after exposure and how long do you stay contagious if you have Covid?

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, has issued a warning about the’very rapidly growing’ Omicron variant.

With 78,610 cases reported daily since the pandemic began on Wednesday, the UK has seen the highest number of Covid-19 cases ever.

The previous high was 68,053, set on January 8, when the UK was under lockdown.

“Records will be broken a lot in the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up,” England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has warned.

He went on to say that the country was currently dealing with two epidemics, one caused by the “extremely rapidly growing” Omicron variant and the other by the Delta variant.

It takes an average of five to six days for symptoms to appear after someone is infected with the virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but it can take up to 14 days.

While research into the Omicron variant is still ongoing, it is thought that the incubation period for Omicron may be shorter than for other Covid-19 variants.

“Recent analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the window between infection and infectiousness for the Omicron variant may be shorter than for the Delta variant,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on December 6.

The possibility of a shorter incubation period for the Omicron variant, according to Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, could explain why it is spreading so quickly around the world.

The Omicron variant is being studied further.

Covid-19 symptoms can take up to six days to appear after infection, according to the WHO.

It went on to say that symptoms can appear up to two weeks later in some cases.

COVID-19 infected people can infect others for up to 10 days before they develop symptoms.

According to government information, even if they have mild or no symptoms, they can spread the infection to others, which is why they must remain at home.

They’re said to be distinct from the “classic” Covid symptoms of fever, new and persistent cough, and loss or change of smell or taste.

According to Professor Tim Spector, the scientist behind the Zoe symptom tracker app, many of the symptoms are.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What is Covid’s incubation period? When Omicron symptoms appear after exposure and how long you’re contagious